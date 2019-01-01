About this product

Hand-crafted Era Pod strains from Jetty Extracts are compatible with the PAX Era Device. It all starts with sourcing flower material from the best farms in Califonia. Every batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure a pure, potent finished product. Whole-plant cannabis-derived terpenes are used to give the distillate its all-natural, strain-specific flavor. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Each cartridge contains 500 mg of small-batch tested, cannabis concentrate for use with PAX Era devices. For more flavor and less vapor, turn down the heat (or vice versa). PAX technology lets you control the temperature to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-release varieties of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD blends.