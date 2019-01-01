About this product
Aromatically, Sunset Sherbet is skunky, citrusy and candy-sweet. Kind of like Girl Scout Cookies (its parent strain). Master Extractor Nate loves working with what’s in season to create artisanal strains exclusive to the Era Pod lineup. It starts with the best plants, hand-picked from sun-drenched farms in California. Whole-plant terpenes are added to every small batch to create highly sought after flavors with a high-quality twist. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for children and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Single-sourced, limited-edition strains, each cartridge contains 500 mg of small-batch tested, ultra-refined cannabis oil for use with PAX Era devices.For more flavor and less vapor, turn down the heat (or vice versa). Cutting-edge technology from PAX, lets you adjust the temperature in 1° increments between 520° and 790°. Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-release varieties of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD blends.
About this strain
Sherbert
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.