About this product

Grown in Southern Humboldt County, this much-loved strain is citrusy and earthy. A potent gold distillate made with all-natural cannabis-derived terpenes. Special-blend oils exclusive to our Era Pod lineup start with the best input material. Whole-plant terpenes are re-infused into every small batch and triple-tested to ensure purity and quality. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Single-sourced, limited-edition strains, each cartridge contains 500 mg of small-batch tested, ultra-refined cannabis oil made for use with PAX Era devices. Want more flavor and less vapor? Turn down the temperature. (Or vice versa). PAX technology lets you customize to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-edition strains of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD.