Zkittlez is a newer exotic coming from Northern California growers. Solvent-free gold distillate is California-made and hand-crafted at every stage: extraction, distillation and refinement. Like all Jetty concentrates the process starts with the best plants from small farms. Zkittlez cannabis terpenes are used in every small batch for authentic flavor. Every batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure purity and potency. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Each pod (cartridge) contains 500 mg ultra-refined gold distillate made for use with PAX Era devices. Want more flavor and less vapor? Turn down the temperature. (Or vice versa). PAX technology lets you customize to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-edition strains of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD.
Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.