About this product

Zkittlez is a newer exotic coming from Northern California growers. Solvent-free gold distillate is California-made and hand-crafted at every stage: extraction, distillation and refinement. Like all Jetty concentrates the process starts with the best plants from small farms. Zkittlez cannabis terpenes are used in every small batch for authentic flavor. Every batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure purity and potency. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Each pod (cartridge) contains 500 mg ultra-refined gold distillate made for use with PAX Era devices. Want more flavor and less vapor? Turn down the temperature. (Or vice versa). PAX technology lets you customize to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-edition strains of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD.