Peanut Butter Breath Live Badder Concentrate 1g
About this product
Woodsy, herbaceous and munchie-indusing, this Do-Si-Do x Mendo Breath cross packs a flavorful, stress-killing punch. This mouth-watering Indica has familiar sedative effects paired with a uniquely earthy and nutty terpene profile. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
