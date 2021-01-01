 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Peanut Butter Breath UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Peanut Butter Breath UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Peanut Butter Breath UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Woodsy, herbaceous and munchie-indusing, this Do-Si-Do x Mendo Breath cross packs a flavorful, stress-killing punch. This mouth-watering Indica has familiar sedative effects paired with a uniquely earthy and nutty terpene profile. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath

Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review