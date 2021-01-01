Pina Colada UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
It’s happy hour somewhere! A true hybrid, this Banana Kush x Starburst Bubba cross has subtle notes of sweet citrus and pineapple. Pleasant herbal and earthy notes finish it off for an uplifting yet not overstimulating body buzz. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Pina Colada
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
CBD Lilly, also known as “Piña Colada,” is a CBD-dominant strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, CBD Lilly is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.
