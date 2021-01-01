Pineapple Upside Down Cake UNREFINED Live Resin PAX Era Pod .5g
About this product
Just like the dessert, Pineapple Upside Down Cake is tropical, sweet and decadent. Whether for pain relief or relaxation, the Pineapple Trainwreck x Cookie Monster sativa is a perfect choice. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
