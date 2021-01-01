 Loading…
  5. Pink Lemonade HIGH THC Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Pink Lemonade HIGH THC Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Pink Lemonade HIGH THC Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

"Our collab benefiting Keep A Breast Foundation, Pink Lemonade is an Indica cross of Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk. With notes of grapefruit and lemon, it’s a chill strain bringing awareness to an important cause. Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

