Pink Lemonade HIGH THC Cartridge 1g
by Jetty ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
"Our collab benefiting Keep A Breast Foundation, Pink Lemonade is an Indica cross of Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk. With notes of grapefruit and lemon, it’s a chill strain bringing awareness to an important cause. Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.