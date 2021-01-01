 Loading…

Indica

Pot of Gold Gold Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Pot of Gold Gold Cartridge 1g

About this product

Pot of Gold is a heavy indica that’ll get you in a super-relaxed state of mind. It’s earthy, fruity and known for a nice euphoric high; keep an eye out for leprechauns. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Pot of Gold

Pot of Gold
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Pot of Gold comes from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen and won 2nd prize at the 2003 Cannabis Cup. Its seeds produce massive yields of very sticky buds that are hard to break up by hand. It has a refined sweet, fruity hashish taste and an extremely potent physical effect.

