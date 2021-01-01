 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Raspberry Kush x Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)
Indica

Raspberry Kush x Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Cannabis Pre-rolls Raspberry Kush x Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

"Savory and earthy with hints of dark berry, this pairing is great for an unwinding smoking sesh. We combined Raspberry Kush with our Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin, which amplifies the up-front fruit flavor of this pleasantly sedating duo. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Raspberry Kush

Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review