A highly refined distillate from Jetty Extracts. 3:1 THC to CBD ratio for a relaxed, mellow high. Like a great session IPA, it’s got a lot of flavor and complexity but with a little less of a punch—in a good way. March on, Daytime Rider! 500 mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 vape pen battery.
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.