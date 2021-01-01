 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g
Hybrid

Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We’re feeling the classic OG gas, spice and pine notes in this hybrid grown on the Jetty Farm. The cross is a little heavy on the indica side but definitely has some sativa feels. Since it’s single source UNREFINED Live Resin, expect all that flavor to come through, along with an energizing high at the start and a finish that’s heavy-on-the-eyes. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Sky OG

Sky OG

Sky OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sky OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review