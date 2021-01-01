Sky OG x Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 3 Pack (2.1g)
About this product
Double-stacked Sky OG! We coupled dank Sky OG flower with our potent Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin for a smooth, classic OG gas pairing. Spice and pine notes round it out, with an energizing high that leads to a heavy-on-the-eyes finish. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Sky OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Sky OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sky OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
