Hybrid

Sky OG x Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 5 Pack (3.5g)

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Cannabis Pre-rolls Sky OG x Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 5 Pack (3.5g)

About this product

Double-stacked Sky OG! We coupled dank Sky OG flower with our potent Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin for a smooth, classic OG gas pairing. Spice and pine notes round it out, with an energizing high that leads to a heavy-on-the-eyes finish. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Sky OG

Sky OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sky OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sky OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

