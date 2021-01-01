About this product

The subtle fruity notes from this Jetty Farm favorite compliment the super-relaxing effect and mellow body high. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day to either watch the sunset or simply plop on the couch after a long day at work. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.