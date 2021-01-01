Sour Cake Flower x Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 3 Pack (2.1g)
About this product
Cake on Cake! Sour Cake is a new flower cross of Sour Diesel x Wedding Cake…A super-potent pairing with our Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin (Purple Punch x Wedding Cake). This dessert strain combo is high on sweet and earthy notes and packs a big punch. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
