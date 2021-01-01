 Loading…

  5. Sour Cake Flower x Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)

Sour Cake Flower x Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Cake Flower x Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)

Cake on Cake! Sour Cake is a new flower cross of Sour Diesel x Wedding Cake…A super-potent pairing with our Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin (Purple Punch x Wedding Cake). This dessert strain combo is high on sweet and earthy notes and packs a big punch. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

