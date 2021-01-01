Strawberry Banana Live Rosin Concentrate 1g
About this product
"With a peaceful and cheerful effect, Strawberry Banana says it all in the name. Berry and fruity flavor round out this well-balanced Hybrid. Jetty Live Rosin is grown using organic methods on the sun-soaked Jetty Farm. Whole plant cannabis, harvested at the peak of ripeness then immediately frozen on site. Extracted entirely without chemicals, using just ice, water, heat and pressure. This is premium-grade, 90μ Jetty Live Rosin. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
