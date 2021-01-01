 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sweet Kush Live Diamonds Concentrate (Oakland Extracts) 1g
Hybrid

Sweet Kush Live Diamonds Concentrate (Oakland Extracts) 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sweet Kush Live Diamonds Concentrate (Oakland Extracts) 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pure diamonds. No sauce. Straight power. No fluff. We love our saucy diamonds, but sometimes those tasty terps break down those delicious diamonds. Our remedy? Leave these diamonds raw for those who want their bling uncut. Using heat and pressure similar to how real diamonds are formed, the Oakland Extracts team isolates the naturally occurring crystalline structures of THCa. What’s left is a beautiful rock form of concentrate, amber in color from the residual, flavorful terpenes. Oakland Extracts concentrates start with single source cannabis from small, local farms and a proprietary technique that allows for maximum terpene retention. No added terps, THC or any other flavorings. It’s all about natural flavor and high potency.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Sweet Kush

Sweet Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review