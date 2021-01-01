About this product

Pure diamonds. No sauce. Straight power. No fluff. We love our saucy diamonds, but sometimes those tasty terps break down those delicious diamonds. Our remedy? Leave these diamonds raw for those who want their bling uncut. Using heat and pressure similar to how real diamonds are formed, the Oakland Extracts team isolates the naturally occurring crystalline structures of THCa. What’s left is a beautiful rock form of concentrate, amber in color from the residual, flavorful terpenes. Oakland Extracts concentrates start with single source cannabis from small, local farms and a proprietary technique that allows for maximum terpene retention. No added terps, THC or any other flavorings. It’s all about natural flavor and high potency.