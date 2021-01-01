Sweet Kush Live Diamonds Concentrate (Oakland Extracts) 1g
About this product
Pure diamonds. No sauce. Straight power. No fluff. We love our saucy diamonds, but sometimes those tasty terps break down those delicious diamonds. Our remedy? Leave these diamonds raw for those who want their bling uncut. Using heat and pressure similar to how real diamonds are formed, the Oakland Extracts team isolates the naturally occurring crystalline structures of THCa. What’s left is a beautiful rock form of concentrate, amber in color from the residual, flavorful terpenes. Oakland Extracts concentrates start with single source cannabis from small, local farms and a proprietary technique that allows for maximum terpene retention. No added terps, THC or any other flavorings. It’s all about natural flavor and high potency.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Sweet Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.
