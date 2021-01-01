Tangerine Dream x Sour Berry UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 3 Pack (2.1g)
About this product
"This sour, citrusy pairing is bursting with fruit-filled flavor. The Tangerine Dream (Tangie x Dream Queen hybrid) flower complements our UNREFINED Sour Berry live resin oil perfectly for an active, energetic high. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Tangerine Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.
