THC Bomb Solventless Cartridge 1g
by Jetty Extracts
About this product
"Despite this strain being popularized for its high THC content, THC Bomb has pleasantly surprising mellow and relaxing effects. Made without ever touching chemicals, the citrusy, spicy and earthy tasting notes stand out to us. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
THC Bomb
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
