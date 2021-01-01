THC Bomb UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
"Despite this strain being popularized for its high THC content, THC Bomb has pleasantly surprising mellow and relaxing effects. We keep it UNREFINED so the citrusy, spicy and earthy tasting notes stand out. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
Jetty Extracts
THC Bomb
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
