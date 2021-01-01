 Loading…
  5. THC Bomb UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

THC Bomb UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

About this product

"Despite this strain being popularized for its high THC content, THC Bomb has pleasantly surprising mellow and relaxing effects. We keep it UNREFINED so the citrusy, spicy and earthy tasting notes stand out. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

THC Bomb

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.

