  5. THCV Reserve Cartridge .5g

THCV Reserve Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts THCV Reserve Cartridge .5g

About this product

A high THC-V oil like no other. The award-winning family of cultivars, Doug’s Varin™ makes exceptionally high concentrations of this rare cannabinoid that's highly sought after for its unique, uplifting effects. At the Jetty lab, much care is taken to preserve cannabinoids during extraction and special distillation processes. Real cannabis terpenes lend rich flavor and nuance to the finished oil. Jetty RESERVE celebrates the craft of concentrates, focusing on rare and wonderful cannabinoids and collaborations. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

