Vanilla Frosting Badder Concentrate 1g
About this product
From the Gelato lineage, Vanilla Frosting is sweet with vanilla and fuel notes. We enjoy this Indica for its high terpene content; this badder clocks in at 12.5%! Strong, tasty, and a great after-dinner treat. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, this Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Vanilla Frosting
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
