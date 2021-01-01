 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Vanilla Frosting Badder Concentrate 1g
Hybrid

Vanilla Frosting Badder Concentrate 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent Vanilla Frosting Badder Concentrate 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

From the Gelato lineage, Vanilla Frosting is sweet with vanilla and fuel notes. We enjoy this Indica for its high terpene content; this badder clocks in at 12.5%! Strong, tasty, and a great after-dinner treat. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, this Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla Frosting
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review