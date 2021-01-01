About this product

From the Gelato lineage, Vanilla Frosting is sweet with vanilla and fuel notes. We enjoy this Indica for its high terpene content; this badder clocks in at 12.5%! Strong, tasty, and a great after-dinner treat. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, this Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.