 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Venom OG UNREFINED Live Resin PAX Era Pod .5g
Hybrid

Venom OG UNREFINED Live Resin PAX Era Pod .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Venom OG UNREFINED Live Resin PAX Era Pod .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Venom might sound dangerous, but we promise this oil won’t bite. A cross of Poison OG and Dankness #1 from the Jetty Farm, this sweet and mellow indica serves up a relaxing, well-balanced high. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Venom OG

Venom OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Venom OG is a indica-dominant strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review