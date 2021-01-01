 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Cake Live Diamonds Concentrate 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Wedding Cake Live Diamonds Concentrate 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Wedding Cake is a popular ‘dessert’ strain cross between Girl Scout Cookies X Cherry Pie. Prized for its high THC content, cannasseurs also love its spicy, peppery flavor profile. This Indica hybrid is a tasty, relaxing treat. Using heat and pressure similar to how real diamonds are formed, the Jetty team isolates the naturally occurring crystalline structures of THCa. What’s left is a beautiful rock form of concentrate, amber in color from the residual, flavorful terpenes. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

