Crabcakes & Cannabis Beanie
by Crabcakes & Cannabis
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 42.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A harmonious marriage of Purple Punch and Wedding Cake makes for a grape and citrus forward sweetness with a peppery, spicy finish. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Be the first to review this product.