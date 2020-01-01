 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Animal Cookies Wax 1g
Hybrid

Animal Cookies Wax 1g

by Jo Slick

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

