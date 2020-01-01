 Loading…

  Chocolope distillate cartridge 1g
Sativa

Chocolope distillate cartridge 1g

by Johnny Vanella (JV Ranch)

About this product

About this strain

Chocolope

Chocolope
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

