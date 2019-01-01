 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. CBD Balm - 30ml

CBD Balm - 30ml

by John's CBD

Write a review
John's CBD Topicals Balms CBD Balm - 30ml

$28.00MSRP

About this product

This is a great product for skin/muscle problems. CBD OIL BALM comes in a 30 ml glass jar. It is made from cannabidiol (CBD) from supercritical CO2 extraction of industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.). The CO2 extraction process also preserves all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and nutrients. The product has been tested and analyzed for both its cannabinoid ratio and microbiological adequacy. It does not contain parabens or any artificial dyes, scents, and is free of toxins and heavy metals.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

John's CBD Logo
John’s CBD is an international CBD Products supplier that proffers high quality and natural CBD infused products in Texas for daily use. John’s CBD utilizes agricultural hemp in all of the CBD products and entrails everyone to pursue a natural alternative route. John’s CBD is ever expanding with an extensive wide range of products that varied from CBD Spray, Drops, Inhalers, Pills, Vape pen to CBD Balm.