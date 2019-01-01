About this product

Our CBD edible gummies are a superb product for all those fussy eaters who don’t like eating anything bitter. At John’s CBD, the CBD gummies are sold in a bunch of different flavors including cherry mango and citrus punch in 30 or 60 gummies per jar variants. These CBD gummies for sale are made by naturally deriving the extracts from agricultural hemp which makes them gluten and gelatin free. They do not contain any kind of artificial flavors and sweeteners.