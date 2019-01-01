 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hemp CBD Oil for Dogs – 750mg

by John's CBD

$50.00MSRP

About this product

CBD oil for pets is a compound that interacts with their endocannabinoid system just like it does in other mammals including humans. Most of the CBD products are pet-friendly. At John’s CBD, we have a wide range of best CBD oil for dogs at affordable prices. The dose of the oil depends on the weight of the dog. The hemp oil is unflavoured and is packed with pure 100% CBD and blended with coconut oil. You should always consider going to a veterinarian before you start giving your pets any CBD product. CBD oil for pets ensures that your pets stay healthy and active all day long.

About this brand

John’s CBD is an international CBD Products supplier that proffers high quality and natural CBD infused products in Texas for daily use. John’s CBD utilizes agricultural hemp in all of the CBD products and entrails everyone to pursue a natural alternative route. John’s CBD is ever expanding with an extensive wide range of products that varied from CBD Spray, Drops, Inhalers, Pills, Vape pen to CBD Balm.