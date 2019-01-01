 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Plus CBD Capsules - 10 mg

by John's CBD

About this product

Great for anyone looking for hemp oil supplements. Take as a dietary supplement, take 1-2 capsules daily. Why Choose Cannabidiol Supplement Capsules? These cannabidiol supplement capsules are easy to take and good value. Each pill contains CBD in a much higher amount than the tinctures which tend to range from 1-3mgs per serving.

About this brand

John’s CBD is an international CBD Products supplier that proffers high quality and natural CBD infused products in Texas for daily use. John’s CBD utilizes agricultural hemp in all of the CBD products and entrails everyone to pursue a natural alternative route. John’s CBD is ever expanding with an extensive wide range of products that varied from CBD Spray, Drops, Inhalers, Pills, Vape pen to CBD Balm.