About this product

Famous for being the most easy-to-use CBD tincture in the market, Plus CBD’s Extra Strength CBD Spray is here to redefine the way we enjoy CBD. Plus CBD is one of the most established and trusted companies on the CBD oil market. Their new line of CBD Spray products is a high-tech reinvention of their discontinued CBD tincture that was designed to be ingested sublingually by using a dropper. The only reason Plus CBD’s previous tincture was discontinued is because this spray packs all the flavor and wellness benefits in a more convenient and potent form.