When you grow fire, be prepared to sweat. Started growing in Philadelphia in 2003. Then moved to Seattle in 2012 to begin growing high quality and unique cultivars. These genetics are being bred to achieve maximum yield and terpene production with a short veg and flower time cycle. All cultivars are open pollinated indoors with one male that has been previously flowered out and hunted to make the best cross possible. I have worked with many large scale cannabis grows in Washington state to provide the best quality cannabis to a medical and recreational market.