 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Honey 250 MG CBD Cartridge

Honey 250 MG CBD Cartridge

by Jolly Green Oil

Write a review
Jolly Green Oil Smoking Smoking Accessories Honey 250 MG CBD Cartridge

$34.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jolly Green Oil Vape Cartridges combines pure hemp-derived CBD with fun flavors to inspire happiness and good cheer! Upgraded packaging with a child proof box. High quality 1 mL wickless ceramic coil cartridge. Partnered with certified hemp farm in Colorado with organic practices and on-site chemist for formulation. All oil is CAT 3 tested

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Jolly Green Oil Logo
Our mission is to supply quality CBD products that create Jollier Days! We understand in this industry it is Vital to partner with experts. That is why we source only the highest quality US grown hemp for products and work with our partnered farms for formulation to guarantee quality & compliance. All our products are lab tested and do not contain any THC, nicotine, or any other harmful substances. Please contact us for wholesale and dropshipping options!