This 15 mL glass bottle is packed with 500 mg of CBD and MCT Oil. MCT Oil is a fat that can be found in coconut oil that some people use who are looking to lose weight, or boost their endurance. MCT oil is a "healthy fat" that may help your body achieve Ketosis or the process which your body burns fat for energy This product is Non-GMO project Verified and 3rd party certified Keto, Paleo and Vegan Friendly MCT Oil is tasteless and can be substituted with traditional oils. Directions: Shake Well Place 1-3 drops under tongue. For best results, hold for 45 seconds before swallowing. Uses: Sublingual use: take orally as drops under the tongue Ingestion use: Mix or blend with fluids; protein shakes. Cooking use: Add to pre-cooked meals. Each 1 mL Dropper provides 33.3 mg of CBD