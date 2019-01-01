 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 500 MG Sublingual CBD Tincture with MCT Oil

500 MG Sublingual CBD Tincture with MCT Oil

by Jolly Green Oil

$49.99MSRP

About this product

This 15 mL glass bottle is packed with 500 mg of CBD and MCT Oil. MCT Oil is a fat that can be found in coconut oil that some people use who are looking to lose weight, or boost their endurance. MCT oil is a "healthy fat" that may help your body achieve Ketosis or the process which your body burns fat for energy This product is Non-GMO project Verified and 3rd party certified Keto, Paleo and Vegan Friendly MCT Oil is tasteless and can be substituted with traditional oils. Directions: Shake Well Place 1-3 drops under tongue. For best results, hold for 45 seconds before swallowing. Uses: Sublingual use: take orally as drops under the tongue Ingestion use: Mix or blend with fluids; protein shakes. Cooking use: Add to pre-cooked meals. Each 1 mL Dropper provides 33.3 mg of CBD

About this brand

We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!