Hemp Oil may be used to regenerate and energize the skins protective layer, contains high amounts of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, hemp oil has a composition similar to skin lipids, which makes it an excellent natural moisturizer. It is especially useful for dry, tired, or dehydrated skin. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Emulsifying Wax, Witch Hazel Water, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Rose Flower Water, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate. Directions as Facial Cream Moisturize your face and neck with lotion every morning and/or night after you cleanse and tone. Always moisturize your face and neck in upward motions. In every step of skin care, always use circular, upward motions with a gentle touch on your face. Directions as Body Cream: Apply to entire body as often as needed throughout the day to hydrate and nourish the skin. Pay special attention to hands, feet, elbows and any other area of your body that is prone to dry skin. Warning: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. 8 oz bottle – Fragrance Free Cream