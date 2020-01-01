 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hempmetics Topical Pain Cream

by Jolly Green Oil

Jolly Green Oil Topicals Lotions Hempmetics Topical Pain Cream

$34.99MSRP

About this product

1000 MG of CBD packed into a 1 oz plastic jar with screw cap. This nourishing and luxurious topical pain salve may help ease your muscle pain with its high-quality CBD, the cooling menthol crystals, and its blend of organic essential oils and minerals leaving your skin nourished. How to use: Apply liberally to tight muscles. *Avoid eyes and mucus membranes (nose, mouth, etc.) *WASH HANDS after application* Ingredients -CBD -Hemp Oil -Menthol Crystals -Many nourishing essential oils and minerals -Organic Aloe Juice

About this brand

Our mission is to supply quality CBD products that create Jollier Days! We understand in this industry it is Vital to partner with experts. That is why we source only the highest quality US grown hemp for products and work with our partnered farms for formulation to guarantee quality & compliance. All our products are lab tested and do not contain any THC, nicotine, or any other harmful substances. Please contact us for wholesale and dropshipping options!