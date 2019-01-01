 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Jolly Box of Sweets

Jolly Box of Sweets

by Jolly Green Oil

Write a review
Jolly Green Oil Edibles Candy Jolly Box of Sweets

$99.99MSRP

About this product

Your choice of any (2) 250 MG CBD Gummy Edible Bags (1) Party Pack 1000 MG Bag (1) 200 MG CBD Pretzel Bag If you would like to change Cartrige flavor choices in future, head to our contact page and send message atleast 7 business days prior to next payment date. You save $40.00 dollars by subscribing monthly with Jolly Green Oil (Item total at regular price $140.00)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Jolly Green Oil Logo
We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!