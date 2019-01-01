 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Jolly Box of Tinctures

Jolly Box of Tinctures

by Jolly Green Oil

Write a review
Jolly Green Oil Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Jolly Box of Tinctures

About this product

(2) Sublingual Tinctures of your choice *Prices may vary based on MG options for each tincture choice.* If you would like to change MG choices in future, head to our contact page and send us a message atleast 7 business days prior to next payment date. You can save up to $50.00 by subscribing monthly with Jolly Green Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Jolly Green Oil Logo
We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!