This 0.5 ML pre-filled glass cartridge is packed with 250 MG of our high quality CBD in this smooth refreshing flavor. Relax and treat yourself to this thirst quenching flavor of fresh squeezed lemons with sweet and juicy strawberries producing tremendous vapor. You can almost feel the warm breeze when you vape this delicious tangy flavor. Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC 90/10 VG/PG Mix