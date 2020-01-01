1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
These Jellies are packing a balanced 1:1 dose of CBD and THC for the ultimate combination of ganja goodness. Let the good vibes flow. - Made with all natural fruit puree & juice - Gluten-free and Vegan - 1:1 100mg CBD/100mg THC pack - 10 jellies - 10mg CBD x 10mg THC eac
