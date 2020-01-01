 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Berry Fruit Jellies 200mg 10-Pack

by Journeyman by Botanica Seattle

About this product

These Jellies are packing a balanced 1:1 dose of CBD and THC for the ultimate combination of ganja goodness. Let the good times roll. - Made with all natural fruit puree & juice - Gluten-Free & Vegan - 1:1 100mg CBD/100mg THC - 10 jellies - 10mg CBD x 10mg THC each

Journeyman is here to preserve the good old days–when weed was weed, couches were soft, and snacks were plentiful. Keep it simple, keep it tasty, and keep it fun because... life is a Journey, man. Journeyman weed-infused treats deliver the big, sustained experience you’re after each and every time, with maximum potency, quality ingredients, and no B.S. Just the tastiest, most exciting range of edibles that will take you and your taste buds on a tantalizing journey. Enjoy the ride. - JM