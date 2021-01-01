Blueberry Lemonade Jellies (100mg THC)
Blueberry Lemonade - fresh squeezed and infused with the Good Stuff. These limited edition Jellies are packed with full-spectrum Super Lemon OG oil from our friends at Heylo so you can experience all the weedy goodness in its radical glory. The perfect balance of sweet blueberry and tart lemonade - grab them while you can, these fresh squeezed treats won't last long! Infused with Super Lemon OG full spectrum oil - crafted with Heylo Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural 100mg THC, 10-pack (10mg THC each)
About this strain
Super Lemon OG
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.
