 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Blueberry Lemonade Jellies (100mg THC)
Hybrid

Blueberry Lemonade Jellies (100mg THC)

by Journeyman

Write a review
Journeyman Edibles Candy Blueberry Lemonade Jellies (100mg THC)
Journeyman Edibles Candy Blueberry Lemonade Jellies (100mg THC)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Blueberry Lemonade - fresh squeezed and infused with the Good Stuff. These limited edition Jellies are packed with full-spectrum Super Lemon OG oil from our friends at Heylo so you can experience all the weedy goodness in its radical glory. The perfect balance of sweet blueberry and tart lemonade - grab them while you can, these fresh squeezed treats won't last long! Infused with Super Lemon OG full spectrum oil - crafted with Heylo Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural 100mg THC, 10-pack (10mg THC each)

About this brand

Journeyman Logo
Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time. Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.

About this strain

Super Lemon OG

Super Lemon OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review