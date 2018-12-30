 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Couch Potatoes 100mg

Couch Potatoes 100mg

by Journeyman

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Journeyman Edibles Candy Couch Potatoes 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Salty, sweet, creamy and crunchy- every good munchie flavor in one bite loaded with flower power. 10mg THC/chocolate, 50mg/bag

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

yasmineel

Tastes great! Packaged real good, def needs some scissors or a chainsaw to get through so I'd have one handy if you take these on the go. The high is good, I became a couch potato myself after a bag of these.

holysmokes

Yummm these are my favorite! The best combo of salty sweet and crunchy.

About this brand

Journeyman Logo
Journeyman is here to preserve the good old days–when weed was weed, couches were soft, and snacks were plentiful. Keep it simple, keep it tasty, and keep it fun because... life is a Journey, man. Journeyman weed-infused treats deliver the big, sustained experience you’re after each and every time, with maximum potency, quality ingredients, and no B.S. Just the tastiest, most exciting range of edibles that will take you and your taste buds on a tantalizing journey. Enjoy the ride. - JM