Journeyman is here to preserve the good old days–when weed was weed, couches were soft, and snacks were plentiful. Keep it simple, keep it tasty, and keep it fun because... life is a Journey, man. Journeyman weed-infused treats deliver the big, sustained experience you’re after each and every time, with maximum potency, quality ingredients, and no B.S. Just the tastiest, most exciting range of edibles that will take you and your taste buds on a tantalizing journey. Enjoy the ride. - JM