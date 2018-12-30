yasmineel
on December 30th, 2018
Tastes great! Packaged real good, def needs some scissors or a chainsaw to get through so I'd have one handy if you take these on the go. The high is good, I became a couch potato myself after a bag of these.
Salty, sweet, creamy and crunchy- every good munchie flavor in one bite loaded with flower power. 10mg THC/chocolate, 50mg/bag
on July 27th, 2018
Yummm these are my favorite! The best combo of salty sweet and crunchy.