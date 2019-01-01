Fruit Jellies 100mg 10-pack
by Journeyman
About this product
Fruity, sugar-dusted and ready to rumble. Don’t underestimate the Journeyman Jellies! Light, easy to gobble, and bursting with flavor - they may seem like featherweights but they’re ready to throw down and show you who's boss. - 3 flavor pack: Grape, Berry, and Mango - Made with all natural fruit puree & juice - Gluten-free & Vegan - 100mg pack - 10 jellies - 10mg THC each
