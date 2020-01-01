Munchie Cookie Pack 100mg 10-pack
by Journeyman
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Good choice. Ten times the fun of a single cookie in three tasty flavors made with infused butter for the strongest experience. If you’re ready for a ride - sit down, level up, and let Journeyman be your jetpack. - 3 flavor pack: Triple Chocolate, Snickerdoodle, and Peanut Butter - 100mg pack - 10 cookies - 10mg THC each
0 customer reviews
