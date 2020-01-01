 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Original Berry Jellies - 30:1 CBD (300mg CBD/10mg THC, 10-pack)

Original Berry Jellies - 30:1 CBD (300mg CBD/10mg THC, 10-pack)

by Journeyman

About this product

Original Berry, original formula & original flavor – an ode to our roots. Your favorite 30:1 Berry jelly in a 10 pack, no nonsense. If you’re a fan of these, you’ll love our new Berry variety pack with real strawberries, raspberries and blackberries – in THC, 1:1 and 30:1. Three times the flavor for three times the grooves. Same old-school formula and flavor, all Berry, no nonsense Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural 300mg CBD/10mg THC, 10-pack (30mg CBD/10mg THC each)

About this brand

Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time. Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.